Thirteen prospects, including Missouri Tigers D-lineman, will attend 2024 NFL Draft

Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson is slated for a bit of a homecoming with this year’s NFL Draft.

A native of Southfield, Michigan — about 15 miles from host city Detroit — Robinson is among the 13 NFL prospects confirmed to attend the draft this year, the NFL announced on Thursday night.

Robinson is the lone Mizzou representative confirmed to be in attendance, but he joins a group of six other SEC players at the event. Alabama and LSU have three representatives each.

Robinson made 43 tackles (14 tackles for loss) for the Tigers last season. He added 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a first-team All-SEC campaign.

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25, with the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 pick. The second through seventh rounds will be spread out between April 26 and 27.

Here is the full list of players who will attend the NFL Draft…