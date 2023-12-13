Thirteen Marion County football players selected to all-state

Dec. 13—FAIRMONT — The 2023 football season marked a historic year for Marion County high school football. All three schools made the playoffs, and two played each other for the state title.

With the dust recently settled from the season, players looked forward to the announcement of the All-State Teams with hopes of making them.

In total, 13 players from the three Marion County schools made it to either the first or second team offenses and defenses. Six more players received honorable mentions.

North Marion leads all schools with six selections evenly split with three on the first team and three on the second team.

"We are obviously thrilled anytime our individual players are honored," North Marion head coach Daran Hays said via text. "The players named to the team are as valuable as any player in the state."

Senior offensive lineman Nathan Miller made first team offense. He anchored a line that cleared the way for the Huskies to rush for 3,298 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground.

Senior linebacker Casey Minor and senior defensive back Landon Frey made first team defense. Minor had 111.5 total tackles, 52.5 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery and was named team captain. Frey had 68 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Senior running back Aaron Hoffman and junior wide receiver Brock Martin made second team offense. Hoffman had 148 carries for 1,579 yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to breaking every North Marion rushing record. Martin had 54 receptions for 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior defensive lineman Landon Cowger made second team defense. He had 73 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, a touchdown and a blocked kick.

North Marion senior lineman Brandon Matheny received an honorable mention.

Fairmont Senior had five players selected, including four first-team members, and an honorable mention to cap off its championship season.

"Those six student athletes honored with all-state honors is exciting for our program," Head Coach Nick Bartic said via text. "Post season awards coupled with a state championship leaves a special legacy to the program from the 2023 season."

Junior quarterback Brody Whitehair made it to the first team offense after completing 177 of his 277 pass attempts for 2,903 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 475 yards on 114 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Junior defensive lineman Trevor Bigelow and junior defensive back Cannon Dinger made first team defense. Bigelow had 55.5 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, 10 for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Dinger had 38 total tackles, 31 solo tackles and 11 interceptions.

Senior Dylan Ours made the first team defense as a utility player. He led the Polar Bears in rushing with 1,063 yards on 145 carries, had 39 receptions for 567 yards and 492 return yards on both kick and punt returns, scoring 30 total touchdowns.

Senior Gavin Michael made the second team defense as a utility player and was named a team captain. He had 106 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Fairmont Senior junior lineman Kaleb Arbogast received an honorable mention for the Polar Bears.

East Fairmont received two all-state selections and four honorable mentions. Head Coach Shane Eakle called a "good representation for the entire squad."

"We're excited that we were able to have six young men make the all-state and all-state honorable mention at East Fairmont," Eakle said via text. "I think our guys would testify that when you make all-conference and all-state that you're representing another 50-plus guys that play with you."

Senior quarterback Ian Crookshanks made the first team defense as a punter where he averaged 42 yards per punt. As a quarterback, he went 110 for 198 for 1,659 yards and 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 354 yards and 15 touchdowns on 97 rushes.

Junior running back Dominic Fantasia made the second team offense as a utility. He carried the ball 162 times for 1,253 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 146 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior receiver Avery Brown, junior linebacker Hayden Biggie, sophomore kicker Karson Church and sophomore linebacker Tristan Ramsey all received honorable mentions.

While every coach expressed excitement for the players receiving these selections, some believe their players should have received higher accolades than they did. Hays believed that Hoffman should have received a higher honor for his accomplishments.

"This year, Aaron Hoffman averaged over 9.5 yards per carry and broke all single season rushing records at North Marion High School," Hays said. "Not being named first team is a massive disappointment to his teammates and our coaches, but probably least of all to Aaron because of his modesty and selfless attitude."

Bartic also said that Hoffman should have received first team honors. He added that Michael and Arbogast played at a first team level as well and believes coaches from other teams would agree. He noted that all six selections made the first team in the Coalfield and Co. All-WV AA team.

Hays expressed concern about players padding stats to chase accolades such as all-state selections, specifically referring to Nitro quarterback Josh Moody.

Moody broke the single game passing touchdown record with 11 in an 84-6 win over St. Albans and was named to the all-state second team offense.

"At some point, I fear all-state and statewide awards are going to accidentally encourage poor sportsmanship and lack of respect for the game and opponents in the name of earning awards and setting records," Hays said. "I feel strongly that the lessons taught by respecting our opponents outweigh any individual honors."

All-State selections

First team offense: — Brody Whitehair, junior, quarterback, Fairmont Senior — Nathan Miller, senior, offensive line, North Marion

First team defense: — Trevor Bigelow, junior, defensive line, Fairmont Senior — Casey Minor, senior, linebacker, North Marion, team captain — Cannon Dinger, junior, defensive back, Fairmont Senior — Landon Frey, senior, defensive back, North Marion — Ian Crookshanks, senior, punter, East Fairmont — Dylan Ours, senior, utility, Fairmont Senior

Second team offense: — Aaron Hoffman, senior, running back, North Marion — Brock Martin, junior, wide receiver, North Marion — Dominic Fantasia, junior, utility, East Fairmont

Second team defense: — Landon Cowger, junior, defensive line, North Marion — Gavin Michael, senior, utility, Fairmont Senior, team captain

Honorable mentions: — Kaleb Arbogast, Fairmont Senior — Hayden Biggie, East Fairmont — Avery Brown, East Fairmont — Karson Church, East Fairmont — Brandon Matheny, North Marion — Tristan Ramsey, East Fairmont

