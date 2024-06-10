Thirteen Inter Milan Players Headed To EURO 2024 – Leading The Way In Serie A

Inter Milan will have thirteen players represented at EURO 2024 this summer.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper note that this is the most out of any team in Serie A.

It’s now just a few days before the start of the Euros in Germany.

There will be a total of 24 national teams participating in the tournament.

And a number of team are players who wear the Inter shirt during the club season.

As the Corriere note, there are a total of thirteen players from the Nerazzurri squad who will be part of the squads of various national teams at the tournament.

The team with the most Inter representation is, naturally, Italy.

There is a strong spine of Italian players within the Nerazzurri squad. This has been an important factor in Inter’s Serie A title triumph during the season just gone.

And the converse is also true.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has built his team for the Euros around a strong “block” or core of Inter players.

Defender Francesco Acerbi is absent. The 36-year-old is currently recovering from groin surgery.

However, all of Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Matteo Darmian are part of the Italy squad at the Euros.

Moreover, all are real candidates to start for the Azzurri during the tournament.

Meanwhile, France have two Inter players, both of whom arrived last summer. Defender Benjamin Pavard and striker Marcus Thuram are both regular starters for Les Bleus.

The Netherlands are another country with two Inter players, in the form of Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries.

Then, Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is the captain of Turkey.

Marko Arnautovic plays for Austria, Yann Sommer, for Switzerland, and Kristjan Asllani for Inter.

The teams from Serie A with the second most representation at the Euros are Juventus and Roma, with nine players each.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Bologna will have eight players each at the tournament.