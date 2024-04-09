Third UGA basketball player enters the transfer portal

After losing two contributors to the transfer portal earlier on April 8, yet another player has opted to depart from the Georgia basketball program. Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe announced via his Instagram that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Moncrieffe, listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, started 26 games in his first year at Georgia in the 2022-2023 season, scoring 5.5 points per game as well as contributing 5.1 rebounds per game. However, his minutes declined this past season as he only recorded 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, with a high of six points against North Carolina Central near the start of the season.

Moncrieffe had previously played college basketball at Oklahoma State prior to transferring to UGA. He started 21 games for the Cowboys over two years, including a game in his freshman year against the Iowa State Cyclones in which he recorded a career-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Moncrieffe joins point guard Justin Hill, Georgia’s assist leader, and forward Jalen Deloach in entering the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire