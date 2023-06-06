Third time's a charm? Running back Tre Bradford returns to LSU football for third stint

BATON ROUGE – Running back Tre Bradford has rejoined LSU football's roster, according to the team's online roster.

This is Bradford's third separate stint with the Tigers.

He had signed with LSU as a freshman in 2020 and spent the year with the Tigers before transferring to Oklahoma. But he quickly left the Sooners and returned to LSU before the start of the 2021 season.

Bradford appeared in just one game in 2021 and was on the team for coach Brian Kelly's first year of spring practices in 2022 before leaving the program again in August before the start of the season.

Bradford did not play for a team in 2022 after leaving LSU.

With Bradford in the fold, LSU adds even more depth to a running back corps that added Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs this spring and brings back Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin, Noah Cain and potentially John Emery Jr. The Tigers also added freshmen Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson from the high school ranks this winter.

Bradford likely won't start or earn significant playing time this season. But with Emery away from the team this past spring due to academic issues and with Goodwin and Cain dealing with injuries, Bradford provides the Tigers even more insurance out of the backfield.

