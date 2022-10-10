For third time since 1970, all teams have at least one win through five weeks

On Sunday, the Texans beat the Jaguars for the ninth straight time.

Houston’s 13-6 win over Jacksonville means that all teams have at least one win, through five weeks of the season.

Per the NFL, 2022 has joined 2018 and 1990 as the only seasons in which every team has at least one win through the fifth week of the season.

The Texans are now 1-3-1. They’re hardly done, especially in the AFC South. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, who started 2-1 and become one of the NFL’s new darlings, every team in the division except them lost this week.

The NFL seems to be as bunched up as it ever has been. And there’s still a long way to go. As of tomorrow night, everyone will have played five games — and everyone will have 12 remaining.

