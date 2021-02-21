Third time isn't the charm for Jefferson against Poland

Feb. 21—POLAND — The Jefferson girls basketball team improved since its last meeting with Poland. The Bulldogs got the best of the Falcons in both games this year by a combined total of 112-54.

The Falcons looked to get the edge in their third meeting on Saturday afternoon at Poland Fieldhouse. But one quarter came back to bite Jefferson as the Bulldogs pulled out a 53-35 win in a Division II sectional final.

The Falcons (11-11) kept pace with Poland through the first quarter. The Bulldogs (20-2) held an 18-11 advantage to start the second, and that's where things went wrong for Jefferson.

The Bulldogs held the Falcons without a field goal for a nearly 11-minutes stretch that began at the start of the second quarter. Jefferson only scored one point during that drought — forward Monica Devine split a pair of free throws with 2:36 left in the first half.

Poland head coach Nick Blanch emphasizes defense. And the Bulldogs threw multiple looks at the Falcons to keep them off balance. Press, traps, zone. It was all successful in the second quarter.

"You can hang in a game if you play defense, so that's what we prioritize here," Blanch said. "We mix it up as best we can. And when the kids are here playing hard as we usually are, we're gonna give people fits like that."

The Falcons were 0 for 12 shooting from the field during that 11-minute stretch. Trinity Alexander finally got something to drop after stealing a pass and taking it all the way for a layup with 5:13 to play in the third quarter.

"It's not that we're not getting open looks," Jefferson head coach T.J. Furman said. "We got open looks, just gotta put the ball in the hole. We took quite a few long-distance shots. Just gotta make 'em."

After trailing 43-24 with just under seven minutes left, Jefferson managed to cut Poland's lead to 43-33 after Kennadie Mullen sank one of her three 3-pointers with 3:42 remaining. But the Falcons didn't have enough in the tank to complete the comeback.

Story continues

"We were ready ... definitely more ready than last time, for sure," Mullen said.

Mullen led the Falcons with 12 points. Taylor Skinner added nine points with four rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Devine had three points, a game-high 10 rebounds and also dished out five assists.

Poland's Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 18 points. The Bulldog's all-time leading scorer also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Morgan Kluchar scored eight points with five rebounds and Mary Brant added seven points with three assists.

Poland will play West Geauga, who topped Cardinal Mooney 41-37 on Saturday. It will be another trip to the district round for the Bulldogs, who fell to West Branch in the district final last season.

Despite the loss, the season isn't officially complete as far as Furman is concerned. Nothing is official, but he said he would like to schedule two more games this season to wrap everything up. That means Ava Contenza and Mullen, the team's two seniors, will have a couple more shots at ending their high school careers on a high note.

"Finish strong," Furman said. "Continue to grow and get better each and every game, each and every day in practice. And continue to grow your game. Just realizing that you can compete at the highest level, that's our goal."