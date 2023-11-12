Third time a charm? Washington reaches semifinals for third time under Crouch

CHATHAM — It isn’t just Washington’s defense that makes it tough to score against. The Panthers’ offense plays pretty good defense in its own right.

Glenwood's Jonathan Helm walks aways as Washington's Hunter Reed celebrates scoring a touchdown during the game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Ball control, clock management and a stout, old-school run game led to five offensive touchdowns for Washington. Its defense accounted for two more in a 59-16 Class 6A quarterfinal win over Chatham Glenwood on Saturday.

“Tough football team, tough kids, great defense, great offense,” Glenwood coach David Hay said of Washington. “Coach (Darrell) Crouch is obviously running a great program, and I wish him the best of luck.”

No. 2 Washington (11-1) advances to the semifinals against No. 4 East St. Louis (10-2) for the third time under Crouch, who is retiring at season’s end. The Panthers hope to get the win that has eluded them since winning the Class 4A state championship in 1985.

Glenwood's Brady Dwyer runs with the ball during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Crouch, who already passed John Venturi as the program’s all-time wins leader earlier this season (156 now to Venturi’s 147) needs two wins to match Venturi with a championship ring.

East St. Louis handed No. 1 Kankakee the Kays’ first loss on Saturday with a 39-13 decision in the south bracket’s other quarterfinal.

Washington senior running back Kainon McQueary ran 31 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while junior Hunter Reed had just four carries but scored three times from 5, 8 and 26 yards out.

“All the plays we ran, we’ve ran since freshman year,” McQueary said. “We came this week knowing we’d be able to run these plays, and if we do our job — thanks to our (offensive) line — it’s going to work.”

Glenwood's Grady Mueller scores a touchdown during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The Panthers’ defense scored twice.

Junior tight end/defensive end Carter Prina batted down his second Colten Knoedler pass, secured the loose ball and rumbled in for a 25-yard interception return with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.

Prina said it was his first interception return.

“The first two series, I think (Knoedler) got uncomfortable because he got a couple of hits on him, forced him to throw that tunnel screen that Carter Prina jumped out underneath that and made a good play,” Crouch said. “Our defense has played huge all year long for us.”

In the third, senior linebacker gobbled up a Grady Mueller fumble, ran 45 yards to put Washington up 42-10 with 7:53 left in the third.

Glenwood's Gavin Simmons reaches for a pass during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Even Washington sophomore kicker Devon Miller added to his highlight reel. Not only was he 8-for-8 on extra-point kicks, but he was good on a career-long 41-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Panthers’ methodical offense ate more than 16 minutes of the clock in the first half. In doing so, it wore down the Glenwood defenders and kept the Titans’ offense off the field.

“I’ve been trying to get touches all year; I’ve been working on it in practice, and it’s really showed up in the playoffs,” Reed said. “The 26-yarder felt really good. My friends give me crap about those 1-yarders; it’s nice to finally get one so I can brag about it.”

Glenwood's Colten Knoedler runs with the ball during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Washington had 360 yards on the ground, while quarterback Tyler Humphrey was 3 of 3 for 34 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to sophomore James Johnson to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead with 7:02 left in the half.

Glenwood, which scored 52 points in a one-point victory at Oak Lawn Richards in the second round, managed just 182 yards of offense. Knoedler was 12 of 26 with 173 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns. The No. 6 Titans (8-4) had negative rushing yards until Micah Grussenmeyer put Glenwood in the black with 16 yards after the running clock was initiated.

“Very physical team,” Knoedler said of Washington. “I’m still very proud of our guys: We came out, and we competed.”

Glenwood's Grady Mueller runs with the ball during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Washington mixed in a wishbone offense to its normal I-formation. McQueary likes it.

“We’re an older offense,” McQueary said. “We’re one of those offenses, you can punch it down their throat.”

