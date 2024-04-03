On his third team in 3 semesters, Braxton Myers says he’s found a home with Southern Miss football

HATTIESBURG — If it weren’t for the December NCAA lawsuit that prompted immediate eligibility for multi-time undergraduate transfers, Braxton Myers wouldn’t be with Southern Miss football.

Myers is a redshirt freshman cornerback for the Golden Eagles. It’s his third Division I team since January 2023.

A former 247Sports four-star prospect, he enrolled early at Ole Miss before entering the transfer portal in the spring. He landed at Purdue, then entered the portal again one semester later.

Now at Southern Miss, Myers believes he’s finally found his home.

“He’s a super talented guy that’s starting to pick up how to be a college football player,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “He’s still young, but he’s got a bright future.”

Why Braxton Myers picked Ole Miss and then transferred to Purdue

Myers was originally a USC commit but flipped to Ole Miss during his senior season at Coppell High School in the Dallas suburbs. He said he chose the Rebels because of Sam Carter, who was the cornerbacks coach at the time.

But once Myers arrived in Oxford, Carter was gone, having taken the cornerbacks coaching job at Purdue.

Myers followed Carter to Purdue after spending the spring at Ole Miss and then redshirted last fall.

SPRING TRANSFERS: What Will Hall said of Southern Miss football's approach to spring transfer portal window

Why Braxton Myers landed at Southern Miss

Similarly to how Southern Miss basketball point guard Andre Curbelo was allowed to play beginning in December, the lawsuit gave Myers the opportunity to transfer again without penalty.

“At first, it was kind of stressful because that rule had just switched to where you can transfer multiple times,” Myers said. “Right before, I had my meeting with the coaches at Purdue and I didn't like how it really went.”

Myers’ father is Michael Myers, a Vicksburg, Mississippi, native who played 10 years in the NFL as a defensive lineman. Before staring at Alabama, Michael Myers was a two-time JUCO All-American at Hinds Community College outside of Jackson.

He recommended that Braxton go to a team where he has a better chance to get playing time.

Oct. 10, 2004: Pittsburgh Steelers #7 Ben Roethlisberger scrambles out of the pocket as Cleveland Browns #93 Michael Myers and #25 Chris Crocker chase at Heinz Field. Steelers beat the Browns 34-23.

After Michael Myers’ NFL career, he became a graduate assistant in 2012 at Hinds, where he coached with current Southern Miss cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson.

Twelve years later, his son, Braxton, is playing for Wilson.

“It’s been very smooth,” Braxton Myers said. “I feel like they welcome you very greatly.

“Coach Hall, he always checks up on me asking how I'm doing. I've never had a head coach really do that because the former head coaches I've been with, they don't really get to know their players as well as they do here.”

The Southern Miss defense is currently undergoing a facelift with new defensive coordinator Clay Bignell.

It’s too soon to declare what exactly Braxton Myers’ role will be this season, but the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder said he enjoys Wilson’s philosophy on utilizing his length for physicality. He also added that Southern Miss’ scheme is similar to the one he – briefly – learned at Ole Miss.

“I would say it's very easy to learn and lets you play free,” he said.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: What Southern Miss football is getting in 2-time transfer Braxton Myers