'Third has to be target for Gray' - Miller

David Gray must aim for a third-place finish in his first season as Hibs head coach, says former Scotland defender Willie Miller.

The 36-year-old was given the role on a permanent basis on Wednesday and will work under sporting director Malky Mackay.

Miller believes the appointment is a risk, but says Hibs' financial standing means there must be lofty ambitions.

"I think it's a gamble because he's a rookie manager." the Sportsound pundit said.

"He knows the culture and the players, but until you're in that hot seat, there's nothing like it. Until you're the guy who has to take the bullets when things are going wrong, you don't know how you're going to react.

"All you can do it meet it with your personality. This one has to be right. He needs the support of the board and Malky Mackay.

"If he gets the support, it's down to him to get the result. Third sport has got to be the target, there's enough finance there at these clubs [Hearts and Aberdeen too].

"My only advice is don't expect anything other than a hard time if things don't go your way."