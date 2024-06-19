Third Serie A side enter Mason Greenwood transfer race

Mason Greenwood is set to leave Manchester United this summer following a loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood was named as Getafe’s player of the season following a strong loan stint in the Spanish capital during the 2023/24 campaign.

His sole season in Madrid produced eight La Liga goals and six assists and Getafe were open to the idea of keeping him at the club.

However, despite their interest in retaining him, Getafe are not able to meet United’s €40m asking price.

With his future in Manchester uncertain, the 22-year-old looks set to move on, with sustained interest from Italy.

Napoli and Juventus have already registered an interest in signing him, if they can agree a deal with United, but there is now a third Serie A team monitoring him.

As per an exclusive from the Daily Mail, Lazio have entered the race, with a formal move flagged up at Old Trafford.

Lazio are hoping to gain an edge on their domestic rivals with an opening £30m bid but they are also open to a loan.