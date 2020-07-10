For the third year in a row, Oregon Football could land No. 1 recruit in California

The nation's No. 1 overall player in the class of 2021 has officially announced the top-7 schools he will focus on the most.

Korey Foreman, a five-star, 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Centennial High School in Corona, California, has named the University of Oregon in his top-7.

I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and .. be different. - Korey Foreman

I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and .. be different



.. be different pic.twitter.com/YDjHSndKuS



— Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) July 9, 2020

Oregon joins USC as the only Pac-12 schools on Foreman's list, that also includes big-time programs Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Howard. Howard University is a private, federally chartered historically black university (HBCU) in Washington, D.C.

Oregon edged USC to claim the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 conference with the signing of five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin (also from the state of California).

Although, it's not really surprising anymore to see top tier recruits choosing to play for the Ducks and Mario Cristobal especially when those recruits are coming from the state of California.

This could be the third year in a row that Oregon has landed the No. 1 recruit from California:

2019 - Kayvon Thibodeaux

2020 - Justin Flowe

2021 - Korey Foreman?

Here's a scary thought: Thibodeaux and Foreman could have one season together on the same defensive line in 2021…

Here's a scary sight:

The nation's No. 1 overall player, @koreyforeman54, was back on the field today at a camp in California.



Check out these clips of him in action from @RyanYoungRivals



pic.twitter.com/jt8y6V9bWG







— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) June 6, 2020

