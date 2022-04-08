Third-round tee times and pairings for the 86th Masters Tournament
The cut has been made and 52 players will compete over the weekend at the 86th Masters Tournament. Here's a look at third-round tee times at Augusta National (all times ET; all starting on hole No. 1):
10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott
10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee
10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman
10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis
11 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
Noon: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak
12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood
1 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1:20 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners
2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel