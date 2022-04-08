Third-round tee times and pairings for the 86th Masters Tournament

The cut has been made and 52 players will compete over the weekend at the 86th Masters Tournament. Here's a look at third-round tee times at Augusta National (all times ET; all starting on hole No. 1):

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

Noon: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel