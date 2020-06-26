Third round pushed up with expected inclement weather at Travelers

Expected inclement weather will make for an early start Saturday at the Travelers Championship.

Tournament officials have bumped up third-round play at TPC River Highlands, where threesomes will go off split tees between 7-9 a.m. ET.

Travelers Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon outside Hartford, Connecticut.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson will go off in the final group with Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes, with Rory McIlory, Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele in the group ahead.

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from TPC River Highlands from 8:50 a.m. ET to 10:50 a.m. ET.

Phil Mickelson hunting 45th PGA Tour win in first start since turning 50

Making his first start since turning 50 years old last week, Mickelson, who opened with rounds of 64-63, is hunting his 45th PGA Tour victory.