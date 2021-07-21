Third-round choice Kendrick Green signed his four-year deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, his agent, Jason Bernstein, announced on social media.

The Steelers now have their entire nine-player draft class under contract.

The team selected Green 87th overall out of Illinois.

He is expected to compete with J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney for the starting center job despite starting only one game at center in college. The Steelers are replacing Maurkice Pouncey, who retired this offseason.

Third-round pick Kendrick Green signs to wrap up Steelers’ draft class signings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk