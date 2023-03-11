Third prediction favors the Sooners in the recruitment of 5-Star DL Williams Nwaneri

Their’s a steady drumbeat favoring the Oklahoma Sooners in the recruitment of 2024 four-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

Earlier this week, a pair of predictions came through for the top defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle. Parker Thune of OUInsider issued a crystal ball and Shayne Pickering of VolsReport at Rivals submitted a FutureCast in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, Oklahoma’s picked up a third prediction since Nwaneri visited Norman this past weekend, this time from Thune’s colleague at OUInsider, Brandon Drumm.

The Sooners seem to be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. Nwaneri is the No. 9 prospect in the 247Sports composite. 247Sports has him as the No. 1 DL, while the composite rankings have him at No. 2.

He’s received a host of offers from a who’s who of college football programs, but the Sooners look to be out in front.

Nwaneri is a versatile defensive lineman who can play on the EDGE and move inside in pass-rushing situations. He’s physical at the point of the attack, has a motor that won’t quit, and as the athleticism to work around blocks to get into the backfield.

There’s a long way to go in the 2024 cycle, and nothing’s final until signing day, but the Oklahoma Sooners look well-positioned for one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire