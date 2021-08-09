Third Point Management’s Largest Q2 Winner: SentinelOne (S)

Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of +3.7% was recorded by Third Point's Offshore Fund, bringing returns for the first half of 2021 to +15.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Third Point Management, the fund mentioned SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), and discussed its stance on the firm. SentinelOne, Inc. is a California-based cybersecurity company, that currently has a $13.4 billion market capitalization. SentinelOne delivered a 6.70% return for the past month, and it closed at $52.50 per share on August 05, 2021.

Here is what Third Point Management has to say about SentinelOne, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Our largest winner in Q2 was SentinelOne, which completed its initial public offering on June 30th. Today, it has a market cap of roughly ~$14 billion, over 4x its last private round valuation in November 2020. We first invested in SentinelOne in 2015, leading its Series B round at a post-money valuation of $98 million, and Robert Schwartz joined the board. After participating at each subsequent round, as well as in the IPO and after-market, we now own over 10% of the company and Rob remains a board member. SentinelOne’s next generation, AI-powered autonomous security product for the endpoint market continues to take share from legacy incumbents such as Symantec and McAfee. Its technology compares favorably to its most relevant next-gen endpoint protection competitor, Crowdstrike, in an environment where cybersecurity has become an essential enterprise need, highlighted by frequent, well-publicized attacks."

Based on our calculations, SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) delivered a 6.43% return in the past month.

