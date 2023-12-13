Third player decommits from Arkansas in the last two weeks

The return of Ty Washington, Var’Keyes Gumms and the addition of Andreas Paaske likely played a role in Gregory Genross’ decision.

The No. 1 junior-college tight end recruit in the country, Genross decommitted from Arkansas on Twitter/X on Tuesday night.

“First off, I would like to thank everyone from University of Arkansas on giving me the opportunity to play the game I love,” Genross wrote on the platform. “After talking it over with my family, I’ve decided it’s best for me to DECOMMIT from Arkansas and will be reopening my recruitment.”

Arkansas’ depth at tight end is in good shape heading into 2024 and Genross would have had to overtake two established players in Washington and Luke Hasz, one former Freshman All-American in Gumms and another recent transfer from the portal in Paaske.

Seventeen players have committed to Arkansas for the 2024 season, most of which are expected to sign next week during the Early Signing Period. Safety Marcus Wimberly and offensive lineman Kai Greer decommitted from the class earlier in December.

