Will Zalatoris - Third-placed Will Zalatoris ruled out of Tour Championship due to herniated discs - REUTERS

World number nine Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship and next month's Presidents Cup after suffering two herniated discs in his back.

Zalatoris had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first PGA Tour win in the opening play-off event, but injured his back in the third round of the BMW Championship and was forced to withdraw.

The 26-year-old dropped to third in the standings and, under the controversial handicap system introduced in 2019, would have started the Tour Championship on seven under par, three shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

If the remaining 29 players complete all 72 holes at East Lake in Atlanta, Zalatoris will finish 30th in the FedEx Cup and earn bonus money of $500,000 (£422,000).

A statement released on behalf of Zalatoris read: "After Will's withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs.

"Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship.

"He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month's Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for captain (Davis) Love and represent the United States.

"Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

Zalatoris’ victory at Southwind two weeks ago proved an emotional first as he beat Austria’s Sepp Straka in a three-hole play-off, with the American breaking into tears on the final green as he finally secured his first Tour victory. Up to that point, Zalatoris had secured four runner-up finishes including three second places at major tournaments, leading to criticism of his ability to close out a victory.