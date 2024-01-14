Late third-period goal breaks 1-1 tie in Islanders' 3-1 loss to Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored with 7.9 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Islanders 3-1 on Saturday night.

Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen also scored in Nashville’s third win in four games. Juuse Saros made 24 stops.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves for the Islanders, who have dropped three of four.

With time winding down in the third, Carrier’s slap shot went off the stick of Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and over Sorokin’s shoulder.

Saros is 7-1-0 in his career against the Islanders.

Parssinen added an empty-netter with one second remaining.

After two scoreless periods, Pageau found the back of the net 12 minutes into the third when he deflected Noah Dobson’s shot by Saros.

Evangelista tied it with 4:52 remaining with a power-play wrist shot from the right circle.

New York’s Brock Nelson played his 800th career game.

