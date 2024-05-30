Third Olympic call is 'just as shiny' for Gilmour

Kirsty Gilmour says Olympic selection "never gets old" [Getty Images]

Being included in Team GB for a third Olympic Games is "just as shiny" as being selected for the first time, says badminton player Kirsty Gilmour.

The 30-year-old has been confirmed as Great Britain's sole singles representative for this summer's Paris Games, having represented the team in both Rio in 2016 and Tokyo three years ago.

The Scot will be joined by men's doubles pair Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the squad.

"Three-time Olympian has a nice ring to it, doesn't it," Gilmour said.

"The first one in Rio was something pretty special. Then Tokyo happened under such strange circumstances. This third one feels really hard earned.

"It never stops feeling kinda cool and it never gets old."

Gilmour, who is currently sitting just outside the world's top 20, knows edging up those rankings to earn a seeding will be crucial to her chances in France.

Having gone out after the group stages in her first two Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals this time is her aim.

"For me to get to a quarter-final of an Olympic Games, I'd be happy to say that I've done that," she said.

"It's all the same players, it's the same court, it's the same rackets, it's the same net.

"The only thing that really changes is the prestige of it, but that's such an outcome way to think of it.

"I need to remember that this is supposed to be fun. That will kind of take the edge off of those little big pressurised moments."