'Third most hated man in New Zealand' Wayne Barnes to referee All Blacks quarter-final v Ireland

Wayne Barnes has been appointed to referee New Zealand’s World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday, 16 years after overseeing the All Blacks’ exit at the same stage of the 2007 tournament.

Barnes has continued a phenomenal career by being selected in his fourth consecutive World Cup. This will be his fourth quarter-final to go with a semi-final in 2015 and two third-place play-offs in 2011 and 2019.

The 44-year-old has taken charge of both New Zealand and Ireland once each over the last month. He was the man in the middle for the All Blacks’ 73-0 thrashing of Uruguay last Thursday and for Ireland’s 59-16 win over Tonga on September 16.

In another bad omen for Ian Foster’s men, the last game he oversaw between the sides was the series decider in Wellington 15 months ago, when Ireland triumphed 32-22.

Back in 2007, in what was his first World Cup knockout game at the age of 28, Barnes received widespread criticism across New Zealand after a 20-18 victory for France over a much-fancied All Blacks side and was subsequently voted ‘third most hated man in New Zealand’ that year. He has since acknowledged a “high-profile mistake” of awarding France a try despite a glaring forward pass from Damien Traille to Frédéric Michalak in the build-up.

Meanwhile, Ben O’Keeffe will referee the following day’s tie between South Africa and France, the tournament hosts, which will also be held in Saint-Denis, the venue for both semi-finals and the decider.

Barnes officiated those two nations in their last contest in November in Marseille. Afterwards, following a 30-26 win for France over the Springboks and a series of social media videos posted by Rassie Erasmus, he and his family were subjected to abuse on social media.

Completing the line-up of referees for the last eight, Jaco Peyper is given Wales’ meeting with Argentina and Mathieu Raynal will take charge of England’s game against Fiji. Both of these quarter-finals are scheduled for Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome.

Steve Borthwick’s side are unlikely to be too disheartened with their lot given Rayanel refereed their 27-10 pool-stage triumph over Argentina last month.

Last week, speaking to The Telegraph Rugby Podcast, former international referee JP Doyle suggested that one of Barnes, O’Keeffe or Peyper would be in a strong position to oversee the final if they are eligible.

“Nationality is always a big thing,” said Doyle. “If New Zealand get there, Ben O’Keeffe won’t do it, and there’s South Africa and England. You’re looking at those three referees but it’s a subjective choice for the people who hold the decisions.

“It could be outside of those three but you would strongly suggest that Wayne Barnes, in his fifth World Cup from 2007 to now, would be the class of the field. He’s shown that and has refereed that way for so many big games and has annoyed probably every nation along the way because he’s done so many big games [and] you can’t keep people happy all the time.

“But people believe he’s class and what’s really interesting is that as he referees, people in general will believe what he says as fact because they know he’s got the game’s best interests at heart. Other referees who don’t referee in that style, they irk people much quicker because you don’t show the class that the top guys do.”

