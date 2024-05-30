Third mock draft has Bulls taking Matas Buzelis with No. 11 pick

The Chicago Bulls have the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Adding some fresh young talent to the roster will be a crucial part of their summer. In his third straight mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report mocked G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis to the Bulls at pick No. 11.

“Teams will consider Matas Buzelis earlier than No. 11. At 6’9″ in socks, his scoring versatility and defensive playmaking flashes create a coveted archetype,” Wasserman wrote. “But at this stage, the idea of Buzelis remains more enticing than the results. The results and feelings on the 19-year-old wing continue to be mixed.

“Workouts will be extra important for Buzelis, who came to Ignite with expectations of being a solid shooter but finished at 26.1 percent from three.”

Buzelis had a relatively rough year with the Ignite this past season, but there is still a clear pathway forward for him to be a great NBA player.

