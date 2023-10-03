Third-year leap? Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun motivated to win for Rockets

As part of Monday’s media day to start 2023-24 Rockets training camp, guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun expressed plans to take a critical leap forward in their third NBA seasons.

Drafted in the 2021 first round, Green and Sengun are each eligible for a contract extension next offseason. Thus, a strong showing in the upcoming season — individually, and especially if correlated with team success — could go a long way toward securing their future.

“I’m tired of losing,” Green said. “I’ve proven I can score. I’ve proven I can pass. It’s just the winning thing. Play defense, get steals, talk, communicate, things to help the guys be better.”

“I believe I’m going to help my team more this year, do better defense for sure,” Sengun added. “This year, I’ve worked [out] my legs for quickness and jumping.”

Here’s a roundup of what we heard Houston’s third-year talents at Monday’s media day from Toyota Center. Training camp begins Tuesday at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Jalen Green at 2023 Rockets Media Day

Jalen Green says Fred VanVleet is his "big bro" "He's been telling me he's going to teach me the right way to do this, and how to be a leader." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 2, 2023

Asked Jalen Green who has the best dunk package on the team: "Me" with ZERO hesitation. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 2, 2023

Jalen Green says it's the little things this year for him. "I could win and I could contribute to winning. Play defense, get steals, talk, communicate, things to help the guys be better." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

Jalen Green on partnership with Fred VanVleet: "I think we're going to be a really good backcourt. There's going to be a lot of space… I think we're going to really play off each other." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

Jalen Green says he's "tired of losing" and stresses the need to do the "little things" it takes to win. "I've proven I can score. I've proven I can pass. It's just the winning thing." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

Jalen Green on Alperen Sengun: "I love Alpi." He said Sengun has "gotten a lot stronger." "He never disappoints me. He's a great player in my eyes." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

We just had a collision between @KellyIko and @Jonathan_Feigen in front of Jalen Green Jalen: "We playing football out here? Kelly needs to put some pads on." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 2, 2023

Alperen Sengun at 2023 Rockets Media Day

Alperen Sengun on Fred VanVleet teaching him: "Fred loves sharing the ball. He's a really good point guard. He's helping me a lot on offense and defense." — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 2, 2023

Alperen Sengun: "I believe I'm going to help my team more this year, do better defense for sure." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

Alperen Sengun: "We're still a young team, except Jeff." Said he calls Jeff Green "Uncle Jeff" 😂 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 2, 2023

Alperen Sengun on why he thinks he can improve defensively: "I think my legs weren't strong enough." Says he's worked on his legs and hips this offseason — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 2, 2023

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is doing his press conference with no translator and that is huge considering he couldn’t really speak English fluently when he first got to the team. #Rockets #Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) October 2, 2023

It's very clear that the focus for Alperen Sengun has been defense and shooting. He wants to take more shots this year: "I believe my shooting isn't bad, but I need to get more confident with (taking) my shot." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) October 2, 2023

"We have really good veterans right now leading us…they are teaching us. This is what's perfect for us." – Alperen Sengun. #Rockets — Ryan Diamond (@RyanDiam15) October 2, 2023

Jeff Green says Alperen Sengun has picked Green's brain about Nikola Jokic's preparation. "He's intrigued. I guess he has heard those comparisons in the last year or two." — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 2, 2023

