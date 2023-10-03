Advertisement

Third-year leap? Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun motivated to win for Rockets

Ben DuBose
·4 min read

As part of Monday’s media day to start 2023-24 Rockets training camp, guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun expressed plans to take a critical leap forward in their third NBA seasons.

Drafted in the 2021 first round, Green and Sengun are each eligible for a contract extension next offseason. Thus, a strong showing in the upcoming season — individually, and especially if correlated with team success — could go a long way toward securing their future.

“I’m tired of losing,” Green said. “I’ve proven I can score. I’ve proven I can pass. It’s just the winning thing. Play defense, get steals, talk, communicate, things to help the guys be better.”

“I believe I’m going to help my team more this year, do better defense for sure,” Sengun added. “This year, I’ve worked [out] my legs for quickness and jumping.”

Here’s a roundup of what we heard Houston’s third-year talents at Monday’s media day from Toyota Center. Training camp begins Tuesday at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Jalen Green at 2023 Rockets Media Day

Alperen Sengun at 2023 Rockets Media Day

[lawrence-related id=116806,116812]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire