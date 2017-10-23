Third Base: Justin Turner vs. Alex Bregman

Whether referred to as the Raking Redhead, the Ginger Werewolf or the Heavy Metal Amish Leprechaun — look, the guy's a favorite in the Jaffe-Span household — the 32-year-old Turner has become the Dodgers' offensive centerpiece. His 149 OPS+ ranked fourth in the league, his batting average third and his on-base percentage second. He's lit up opposing pitchers in the postseason (.387/.500/.677 with three homers in 38 PA, not to mention LCS co-MVP honors), and in fact owns the second-highest career on-base percentage (.481) of any player with at least 75 postseason PA, sandwiched between guys named Gehrig (.483) and Ruth (.470). His 1.113 OPS is fourth behind that pair and Troy Glaus. Suffice it to say that he's embraced the moment in October.

What's most impressive about Turner, a former Mets castoff who's been at the forefront of the flyball revolution, is his continued improvement as a hitter. After posting a 2.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first three years as a Dodger, he dropped that to 0.95 this year, waking more often (10.9% of plate appearances) than he struck out (10.3%) while setting career bests in OBP and SLG. He's become one of the game's best two-strike hitters; his .753 OPS in that capacity (.279/.365/.388 line) ranked eighth among players with at least 150 two-strike PA. What's more, he's a terror against lefties (.380/.477/.704 with 11 homers in 172 PA), a good baserunner (7-for-8 in steals) and an above-average fielder (+6 DRS).

The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft, Bregman was shifted from shortstop to third base thanks to the presence of Carlos Correa and has settled in nicely at the hot corner. Just 23, the LSU product hit .284/.352/.475 in the regular season with 19 homers but has hit the skids offensively in October, with a .190/.244/.381 line. Bregman’s too talented to stay stuck in that skid, though, and if nothing else, he’s making up for it on defense. He’s made some terrific plays at third—none bigger than his throw home in the fifth inning of ALCS Game 7 to nail Greg Bird as the would-be tying run.

Edge: Dodgers