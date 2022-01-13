Third Georgia DB entering transfer portal: What’s next at the position?

Transfer portal news is continuing to pop-off in the first week of the college football offseason.

Five Georgia players are now in the portal, including three defensive backs.

Brini joins defensive backs Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber, plus wide receivers Jaylen Johnson and Justin Robinson in the portal.

Brini racked up 38 tackles and eight pass breakups in 2021 and will have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra COVID year given to players a season ago.

UGA safety Tykee Smith sent his sentiments to Brini in a Tweet on Thursday:

The Bulldogs should be just fine in the secondary next fall, as Georgia signed one of the best defensive back classes of the decade, which includes three 5-stars that will add to the secondary depth in 2022.

Georgia’s four highest rated players in its 2022 signing class are all defensive backs:

5-star Malaki Starks

5-star Jaheim Singletary

5-star Daylen Everette

4-star Julian Humphrey

And you can expect Kirby Smart and staff to dip into the portal themselves in some needed areas like they did with cornerback Derion Kendrick and safety Tykee Smith this past offseason.

There’s also defensive backs Lewis Cine, Chris Smith and Tykee Smith, who have a decision to make on their future. Cine, who was just named the defensive MVP of the national championship, is a junior and could choose to come back to UGA for one last go of things.

Chris Smith is a senior, but has his “Covid-year” remaining and can come back if he chooses to. Tykee Smith is eligible as well, but missed most of 2021 with an injured foot before eventually tearing an ACL in practice. He was considered one of the top transfers of last offseason out of West Virginia.

Kendrick has accepted his Senior Bowl invitation and is headed to the NFL.