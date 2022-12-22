Third Gator headed to Nebraska via transfer portal

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

A third Gator is headed to the Midwest to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers via the transfer portal. Linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday and will reunite with defensive back Corey Collier Jr. and long snapper Marco Ortiz.

Borders made his decision after taking a visit to Lincoln. He entered the portal on Dec. 7, so it took less than three weeks for him to find a new home. Borders has three years of eligibility left and should help revitalize the Huskers’ defense under new head coach Matt Rhule.

In two seasons with Florida, Borders recorded just three tackles despite playing in 16 games. He played in 12 games for Florida during the 2022 season but mostly in a special teams role.

Borders was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 328 overall player on the 247Sports composite for the class of 2021 and was No. 37 among linebackers. Although he played high school ball in Georgia, Borders’ hometown is Chicago, Illinois, so he’s got some familiarity with life in the Midwest.

Florida’s lost a good amount of depth at both inside and outside linebacker (JACK), but the Gators brought in former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell through the transfer portal and officially signed incoming freshman Jaden Robinson on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

