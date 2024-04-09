Third game in Clemson-South Carolina baseball series canceled

The Clemson and South Carolina baseball teams will not be playing a full three-game series against each other thanks to a rain delay and scheduling issues.

South Carolina’s athletic department announced Tuesday that USC baseball’s home game against Clemson (which was set for Friday March 1 before being delayed because of weather) “will not be made up” this season.

“A mutual date was unattainable based on remaining competition and academic schedules,” the department said in a statement, adding that fans who bought tickets for the game can exchange those tickets for a future baseball game at Founders Park by emailing the ticket office.

After the opening game of this year’s rivalry weekend series was rained out, Clemson and USC played the last two games of the series as scheduled. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 5-4 in 12 innings during the neutral site game at Segra Park in Columbia on March 2 and clinched a series win with a 5-4 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson’s home field, on March 3.

Clemson coach Erik Bakich had said postgame the third game would most likely be rescheduled for some time in mid to late April.

This is a developing story and will be updated.