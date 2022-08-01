A third former Notre Dame wide receiver joins Steelers

There have been some memorable former Notre Dame stars that have won Super Bowls with arguably the most successful NFL franchise of the Super Bowl era in the Pittsburgh Steelers, but to my knowledge there have never been three former Notre Dame wide receivers on the same NFL team simultaneously.

Until now, anyway.

The Steelers already employed former Notre Dame leading receiver Chase Claypool who they drafted in the second round back in 2020. This past off-season they signed former Notre Dame standout Miles Boykin after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

And now Notre Dame’s leading receiver from the 2020 season that ended with a trip to the College Football Playoff has signed with the Steelers as Javon McKinley is headed to Steel Town.

McKinley went undrafted in 2021 before signing as a free agent with the Detroit Lions. He spent the majority of last season on the Lions practice squad before being released by Detroit this past spring. To make room for McKinley the Steelers waived defensive end Tyree Johnson.

McKinley hauled in 53 receptions during his time at Notre Dame, 42 of which came during that 2020 campaign.

