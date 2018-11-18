Browns deny report they want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coach opening

Every year, it seems, we hear about the same group of men interviewing for NFL head coach openings, the coordinators or college coaches du jour, a couple who want another head gig after being fired from an earlier one, and maybe one or two who get meetings but never hired.

There aren’t many outside-the-box interviews, not many outside-the-box hires.

Well, the Cleveland Browns reportedly want to go way outside the box for one of their interviews.

Browns want to talk to Condoleezza Rice

Citing a league source, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, a lifelong football fan, for their head coach opening.

The Cleveland Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for their head coach opening. (AP)

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said last week that he was open to hiring a woman as the team’s next head coach, but of the few women currently in the league, none are in a position to be head coach, at least not given the way teams traditionally do things.

Schefter writes, “A potential interview hardly means the Browns will hire Rice, but they are interested in talking to her about the job and seeing what she could bring to the position and the organization.” It could also open the door for Rice to take a different kind of role with the team.

If it comes to pass, Rice will be the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. ET): The Browns have released a statement refuting Schefter’s report.

Attributed to Dorsey, it reads: “Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of compiling the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice is Browns fan, football fan

The 64-year-old Rice is most known for her time in government – she served as National Security Advisor for President George W. Bush’s first term, and Secretary of State for his second. She has served as provost of Stanford University and has been a professor there as well.

She’s a huge football fan, having watched Browns games with her father, John, growing up in Birmingham, Ala., and has been in NFL commercials wearing Browns fan gear.

She also was a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and hates prevent defense.

But does that really qualify someone to be an NFL head coach? Rice commands respect for her achievements, and players would likely listen to her – in another role. Players know when coaches don’t know Xs and Os, and Rice has never been on the sidelines in a coaching capacity.

In years past, there have been rumors or speculation that Rice might be a good fit as NFL commissioner; this is the first time she’s ever been speculated to be a coaching candidate.

