After thinking he missed cut, Bryson DeChambeau flies back from Dallas to shoot 68 in Charlotte

Rex Hoggard
·2 min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau made a triple bogey on his 16th hole, birdied his 17th and parred the last to miss the cut on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship. At least he thought he’d missed the cut.

Following a second-round 74, DeChambeau packed up and took a private flight home to Dallas. Midway through that flight his manager texted him.

“He's like, ‘Hey, you're 68th now.’ I was like, ‘What? No way. There's no way, I'm not going to make [the cut], there's no way,’” said DeChambeau, who was 2 over through two rounds. “Sure enough, conditions kept getting worse and by the time I landed I was in, 64 or 63rd or whatever. So I looked at [a member of his team], ‘Well, whoops, that was a mistake.’”

By the time he landed in Dallas, the cut had moved to 2 over and DeChambeau had an 8:10 a.m. tee time back at Quail Hollow Club for Round 3.

DeChambeau, who said he considered withdrawing but decided it was best to keep playing, managed to get in a workout at his home in Dallas (of course he did) and about five hours of sleep before he was back at the airport for another private flight at 2:45 a.m. He arrived back in Charlotte at 6:20 a.m. and made it to Quail Hollow just before 7 a.m., with plenty of time to change clothes and warm up.

The travel fatigue didn’t impact his play. DeChambeau was 5 under through 17 holes and had moved into a tie for 10th place before a wayward drive at the last, followed by a plugged lie in a greenside bunker, added up to a double bogey and a third-round 68.

“Very tired,” he said. “This morning was not easy. But, you know, for whatever reason I just feel like the more weird things happen to me, the greater my resolve sometimes can be and today was a case of that.”

