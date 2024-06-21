Thinking caps at the ready

Chats on the train to Stuttgart was akin to a casting call for a slot on Only Connect.

The mind-bending conundrums on the BBC game show require a certain type of brain power. If only the Tartan Army would enter a team, they'd be a shoo-in.

It seems pretty straightforward - touch wood - that a win against Hungary will be enough for Scotland to qualify somehow. It even makes me nervous typing that.

But there may well be a scenario where two points get Steve Clarke's side through.

It would be the first time it's ever been done in a Euros.

Are we being pessimistic? Are we being realistic? Or are we just wasting time because we know Scotland may win and it doesn't matter?

You decide...