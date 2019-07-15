Think you know the 10 highest-rated QBs in Madden 20? You might be surprised





Last week, the NFL Network did a one-per-day reveal of the four players who have received the maximum 99 rating in “Madden 20,” which will be released on Aug. 2.

On Monday, all player ratings were released, which of course includes quarterbacks.

The highest-rated QB isn’t a surprise, but can you guess the top 10?

Patrick Mahomes garners top ranking

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who was revealed as the cover player for “Madden 20” in April, garnered the highest ranking among quarterbacks.

Will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes be upset at his rating in Madden 20? (AP)





The Kansas City Chiefs star received a 97 overall rating, which included a 92 for awareness, 88 for agility, 87 for acceleration, 81 for speed and 69 for strength.

Mahomes was given a 77 rating when “Madden 19” launched a year ago, when he was essentially an unknown commodity as an NFL player – to that point, he’d started just one game.

By the end of last season, he was updated to a 94.

The rest of the top 10

Here’s the rest of the top 10 quarterbacks for “Madden 20”:

Tom Brady, New England Patriots: 96

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers: 94

(tie) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints and Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts: 92

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 91

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 90

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 89

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 85

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: 84

Rodgers at 90 will likely ruffle the most feathers.

Eli Manning lowest-rated starter

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the New York Giants’ Eli Manning is the lowest-rated presumptive starter, with an overall rating of 72.

That is, unless Josh Rosen beats out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Miami Dolphins’ starting gig. Rosen currently has a 70, while Fitzpatrick is rated at 75.

This year’s No. 1 overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, is rated at 73, while Washington’s first-round quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, is at 72.





