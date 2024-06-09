'I think it will be this week': Fabrizio Romano predicts massive 7 days for Liverpool

'I think it will be this week': Fabrizio Romano predicts massive 7 days for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano predicts a big week for Liverpool and it’s one that could shape their future dramatically.

Liverpool are yet to make any transfer waves but there are very good reasons for that: they've changed the entire structure of their football operations. Arne Slot is the new manager, Richard Hughes is the new sporting director, and things need to settle before they can make major decisions.

But that time is upon us, it seems. Fabrizio Romano believes this could be the week that Liverpool make some of their biggest moves of the transfer window.

It won't be incomings, however. Instead, this could be when they open proper discussions with three of their star players about new contracts.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer. Liverpool need to tie them down to new deals, with the latter particularly important.

“At the moment it’s still quiet," Romano told The Debrief. This week with Arne Slot coming in at Liverpool and starting all the meetings with the directors they will start the real strategy and they will prepare for the summer transfer window and the contract situations to be clarified.

“At the moment, all these players are waiting to start conversations with Liverpool. I think it will be this week that they start having contact with the club to clarify their contract situation.

"At the moment, it’s really quiet. These players are not forcing to leave the club so far. Liverpool are waiting to have direct contact.”

Liverpool's contract talks

It's a massive week, if Romano's correct. Liverpool could find themselves changing their entire future plans if things go south - but one player really does take precedence here.

Alexander-Arnold isn't just oneof the Reds' best players but he's also their future. He's almost certainly the next club captain, while the Scouser is also the player you'd hope they build around long-term.

Losing him - especially on a free transfer next year - would be a hammer blow. The only comparable situations would be losing Steve McManaman to Real Madrid on a free or losing Michael Owen to Real Madrid for £8m (and Antonio Nunez).

So you can probably guess who Alexander-Arnold has been linked with.

Hopefully, Liverpool can get him locked down ASAP and set about planning a very bright future with him.

