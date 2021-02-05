'I think they're in right now': Don MacLean on Stanford's NCAA tournament chances

Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Ashley Adamson breakdown Stanford men's basketball's chances of making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. MacLean thinks the Cardinal would get in if the season ended today and for that he credits head coach Jerod Haase. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.