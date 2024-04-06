'I think there's a massive disruption opportunity for Texas A&M' On3's J.D. PicKell likes the Aggies' chances in 2024

Just two weeks away from Texas A&M's annual Maroon & White spring game on Saturday, April 20, the buzz surrounding new head coach Mike Elko's coaching style compared to former head man Jimbo Fisher shows a much-needed change after two consecutive disappointing seasons.

With a clear focus on accountability and structure, including a shake-up in the offensive trenches during spring practices after one of the worst offensive line performances in program history in 2023, Elko and his experienced coaching staff are taking the right approach thus far.

Only losing a handful of last season's primary starters, Elko attacked the transfer portal with vigor, landing 22 players, including former Big Ten sack leader Nic Scouron and former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr., who already look like immediate starters as soon as fall camp.

However, the most important position, quarterback, has continued to hinder the program since the departure of longtime starter Kellen Mond, as injuries have continued to mount every season since.

After missing the final eight games last season due to a foot injury, blue-chip redshirt sophomore Conner Weigman has continued to heal this spring, participating in practices while recently noting,

"I'm feeling good. We're almost there."

Well, the preseason No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies are obviously underrated for a reason, and On3' J.D. PicKell feels that the "underdog" tag could finally work in the Aggies' favor with four playoff teams on the schedule and a head coach worthy of respect in his inaugural season:

The thing with A&M is that it's never been an issue of roster talent" PicKell stated "For me, it's always been a matter of structure, execution, and putting the right pieces of the puzzle where they're supposed to go."

Yes, Jimbo Fisher was an ace recruiter in his own right, but his results on the field never matched his offseason success. Elko, who spent the last two seasons as Duke's head coach, finished with two winning seasons and consecutive bowl game appearances.

"Mike Elko, who, quite frankly has done more with less with his time at Duke, I think think there's a massive disruptions oppurtunity fro the folks at Texas A&M. They play four college football contenders this season, the guys they bring back, they're top 20 in returning production."

Lastly, after noting what Conner Weigman could bring to the table in a full 12-game season as opposed to simply "flashing" in brief moments, PicKell ended with a message that should resonate with Aggie fans who remember just how disregarded Texas A&M's memorable 2012 season was just months before the season.

"There's no College Football Playoff buzz around A&M right now, but I don't think we should ignore the fact that this could definitely be the year with the talent they have and the structure they could have. I'm Just saying that A&M could be a force this year."

