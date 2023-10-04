What we think of Tennessee football after Vols beat South Carolina (and Kentucky beat Gators)

Good news for Tennessee: The Vols thrashed South Carolina, avenging their 2022 loss to the Gamecocks.

Unsettling news for Tennessee: Kentucky dismantled Florida. How did the Vols look so bad against the Gators, and how will UT handle the Wildcats later this month?

Good news for Tennessee: The Vols’ run game took off against South Carolina behind a recalibrated offensive line, now that Cooper Mays is back after a preseason medical procedure shelved him for four games.

Unsettling news for Tennessee: Wide receiver Bru McCoy is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Saturday had to be a bit of a roller coaster of emotions for Vols fans. The biggest development, though, was Tennessee beating South Carolina 41-20.

No. 18 Tennessee is 4-1 (1-1 SEC) in this open week, before hosting Texas A&M next week. If the Aggies beat Alabama on Saturday, that would create a Top 25 clash at Neyland Stadium. Either way, this will be a swing game in UT’s season.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks and John Adams reflect on last Saturday's developments and what they mean for Tennessee.

Add it up, and do we feel better, worse or about the same about the Vols? That depends who you ask:

Sparks: About the same: I said a week ago that Tennessee would emerge from the four-game stretch of South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky with a 3-1 record. Beating South Carolina by 21 points is a positive start to attaining that. Getting the offensive line rectified was promising, but it’s worth noting the Gamecocks rank among the SEC’s worst teams.

Adams: A little better. What a difference Mays made in the middle of that offensive line. Losing McCoy is unfortunate, for both player and team, but the offensive line’s improvement still results in a net positive. Also, the defense showed a pulse against South Carolina. Yes, I know the Gamecocks’ offensive line is brutally bad, but I saw more good than bad from Tennessee on Saturday, so that improves my outlook a notch.

Toppmeyer: A little worse. As I watched Kentucky gut the Gators, I kept thinking: How did Tennessee lose to Florida? Not only that, but how did the Vols lose to the Gators so decisively? Since the preseason, I’ve been counting Tennessee’s Oct. 28 game at Kentucky as a win. I’m beginning to rethink that.

