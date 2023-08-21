What do you think about the speed enforcement cameras on I-95 in East Lyme?

Aug. 20—The Day is looking to talk to those with thoughts on the state Department of Transportation pilot program that has resulted in speed cameras on Interstate 95 in East Lyme.

Do you have concerns about the placement of the cameras, timing of operation or issues related to the roll-out? Are you pleased with this effort to address speeding in work zones?

Have you received a warning or a ticket as the registered owner of a vehicle caught speeding?

Please contact Day Staff Writer Elizabeth Regan at e.regan@theday.com or (860) 701-4216.