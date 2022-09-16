Think Serena Williams beating Roger Federer – cyclist Beryl Burton was that good

Beryl Burton in 1967 - David Pountney/Alamy and Colorspot/Shutterstock

When Alistair Brownlee, the double Olympic triathlon champion, was asked about the greatest record in sport, he paused before considering several options. Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile. Eliud Kipchoge’s sub two-hour marathon. Brownlee is a student of athletic feats and eventually settled on his answer: Beryl Burton’s record for the distance cycled in 12 hours when she obliterated not only the women’s record but also surpassed the men’s record.

The story of this record, which would last for half a century and was set 55 years ago this week, is told in a new book ‘Beryl, In search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete’ by the Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson.

Shattering preconceptions of a woman's capabilities

Beryl Burton woke shortly before 4.30am on the morning of Sunday, Sept 17, 1967. She liked to be up for a few hours before racing and, after a simple breakfast, had a last check of her kit: bike, cycling shoes, water bottles, flasks of tea and the numerous small parcels of food that would be passed by her husband, Charlie, every 15 miles.

The family, including 11-year-old daughter Denise, then squeezed into their Cortina and set off on the short journey from their home near Morley towards the Yorkshire market town of Wetherby. At 7.11am, Beryl would begin an attempt at the record for the longest distance cycled in 12 hours.

Two weeks earlier in the Netherlands, she had won her seventh world title, demolishing by more than two minutes a field that included full-time state-sponsored riders from the Soviet Union and East Germany.

It was her second world road race title – a feat that remains unmatched in British cycling – but this was an era when events like the Olympics and the Tour de France were the preserve only of male cyclists.

Beryl Burton in the 24 hour. - Allan Cash Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo

It had left the thriving British time-trial scene as the principal means through which Beryl could express her unique talent and, on this September day 55 years ago, she completed a three-mile warm-up before gently pedalling up behind a queue of the last men's riders who were setting off at one-minute intervals.

"Thirty seconds," said the timekeeper, Arnold Elsegood, before her allotted start time. Beryl nodded. And then the words that will forever send a surge of adrenalin through any cyclist: "Five, four, three, two, one... Go!"

Beryl muttered a "thank you", stood up on the pedals and pressed down. "Do your best, lass – make it crack," were Charlie's last words as his wife disappeared into the distance for a sporting achievement that would shatter preconceptions of a woman's capabilities in endurance sport.

The unique preparation

To appreciate the importance of this record, you need also to know something of British cycling’s history. Track and road racing may be the contemporary focus for elite riders, but priorities were different in the decades immediately after the Second World War. Group racing had been outlawed and, with track facilities desperately scarce, time trialling was the way that most people raced their bikes. Known as ‘the Race of Truth’, it is a discipline in which no rider can hide. Shielding oneself from the wind by following closely behind a competitor – a standard tactic in the massed peloton of any road race – is strictly prohibited.

It is just a bike, the undulating road, a ticking clock and the limitations of both your mind and body. This particularly appealed to Beryl and an outlook on life that could not easily compute shades of grey.

Beryl Burton - Courtesy of Cycling Weekly

“It is a completely honest form of competition – the fastest and strongest rider wins,” she would say. It also suited Beryl’s extraordinary training regime. She worked full-time on a rhubarb farm, fitting in her cycling between arduous shifts labouring alongside some of the most physically strong men in Yorkshire.

From the mid 1950s until her death following a heart attack while out cycling four decades later, there was scarce deviation from a training routine that would average around 400 miles a week. It was a time, quite simply, when the generally lone sight of Beryl Burton out on her bike was as much a fixture of the Yorkshire Dales as the sweeping valleys or rugged hills.

Beryl would also think nothing of cycling the 170 miles back from London to Leeds up the A1 immediately after a 50-mile time trial on a Sunday morning and, as well as those punishing rides through the Dales, would often train in the slipstream behind trucks, wagons and lorries on the A64 between Leeds and York. “We all thought she was mad,” said Pam Hodson, an international team-mate.

Dorothy Hyman, an Olympic medallist in athletics, who lived in nearby Cudworth, simply says that nobody could match her strength and work ethic.

Her record-breaking ride

As the top seed for the Otley 12-hour race in 1967, Mike McNamara had been last of the 99 male competitors to start. There was then a two-minute gap to Beryl and what was ostensibly a separate women's race. McNamara, who won the men’s Best British All-Rounder title that year, went through the first 100 miles in 4hr 14min 55sec, powering along at an average speed of almost 24mph. Beryl, who was the women’s Best British All-Rounder for an incomparable 25 years in a row between 1959 until 1983, was only 58 seconds slower but would later say that she had been "riding easily" at the start.

"Time passed pleasantly for the first few hours," she said. "I felt good, the wheels hummed, and so did I now and again." Beryl, who loved opera, duly covered the next 100 miles in a remarkably even-paced 4hr 17min 44sec to move 18 seconds ahead of McNamara.

The peculiarities of interval starts, however, meant she was physically still behind McNamara on the road and thus unaware that she was now leading both the men's and women's races.

Club riders and spectators began to gather in unusually large numbers around the 15.87-mile finishing circuit near Boroughbridge as word spread locally that something extraordinary was happening. "It was mayhem – no cars could get through – only people and bikes," said George Baxter, a marshal for the organising Otley Cycle Club, who was situated on the course's main hill.

After completing the first finishing circuit, Beryl had moved 42 seconds ahead of McNamara in terms of time, and so physically was only 78 seconds behind on the road. Charlie began shouting times at Beryl as she passed, increasingly excited by what might be.

His wife still felt physically strong but had developed stomach cramps, perhaps a result of the fresh steak that her husband had been passing up after cooking them on a roadside Primus stove.

A Rennie washed down with a mouthful of brandy soon solved the problem and, after 235 miles and more than 10 hours of continuous cycling, McNamara finally came into view.

They were completely alone on what was the most remote part of the course between Green Hammerton and Boroughbridge. No witnesses were present for this unique moment in sporting history. Beryl later recounted her thoughts in her 1986 autobiography Personal Best: "I came to within a few yards of him and then I froze, the urge in my legs to go faster vanished. Goose pimples broke out all over me. I could hardly accept that after all those hours and miles I had finally caught up with one of the country's great riders who, himself, was pulling out a record ride. 'Poor Mac, it doesn't seem fair,' I thought. I drew alongside… then came the moment which has now passed into cycling legend."

Henry Cooper and Beryl Burton - Charlie Ley/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Speak to almost anyone – male or female – who raced in Britain during the 1960s or 1970s and they will invariably tell you about the experience of being caught by Beryl Burton. She saw other cyclists the way a swallow might view a fly, gobbling up thousands in her career.

Most just ignore the person they are passing, but it is considered good etiquette to offer a word or two of encouragement. Beryl always said something but, in her blunt Yorkshire twang, was just as likely to say something cutting, especially to the men. "C'mon lad, you're not trying!" was one favoured remark. So what would Beryl say to McNamara, the leading men's time triallist of the time, who was producing the best performance of his life? "Mac raised his head slightly and we looked at each other side by side," she said. "I was carrying a bag of Liquorice Allsorts in the pocket of my jersey and on impulse I groped into my sweetie bag and pulled one out. It was one of those Swiss roll-shaped ones. White, with a black coating. 'Liquorice Allsort, Mac?' I shouted. He gave a wan smile. 'Ta, love,' he said, popping the sweet into his mouth. I put my head down and drew away.

"There I was, first on the road, 99 men behind me. Mac was doing a sensational ride but his glory, richly deserved, was going to be overshadowed by a woman."

Marshals were positioned around the finishing circuit and, with his 12 hours up at exactly 7.09pm, McNamara was signalled to stop. Beryl had until 7.11pm and, having pedalled a further three quarters of a mile up the road, flopped down on a large patch of grass by the A59. Her final distance read 277.25 miles, amounting to an average speed of 23.1mph through 720 continuous minutes of effort.

Cycling Weekly - Courtesy of Cycling Weekly

She had ridden almost 40 miles further than the next-best woman had ever managed and almost six miles more than the previous men's record, which had itself been broken two minutes earlier by McNamara.

Beryl's prize? The princely sum of £1.10. And for McNamara, the fastest in an entire field of 99 men who she had also caught and beat? Almost quadruple the money at £4.

Results and prize sheet

Burton's 12-hour women's record would stand for exactly 50 years before finally being broken by Alice Lethbridge in 2017, several decades after cycling's aerodynamic revolution had transformed time-trialling speeds.

Wind-tunnel tests have subsequently estimated that Beryl's 277.25 miles would equate to 305.25 miles on modern technology – over 15 miles more than the current women's record – and still good enough to win three of the past four British men's 12-hour championships.

"As far as I know, in all of sport, it has never happened that a woman has broken a men's record," said Phil Liggett, the cycling commentator. “It was a coveted record. It should have been front page news but it almost slipped under the doormat. Only the cycling world knew the enormity of what she had done.”

Burton medal

Another celebrated male rider she passed that day was Keith Lambert, a future triple British professional men's road race champion. Beryl had started 18 minutes behind Lambert before reeling him in. "I think she said something like, 'C'mon lad, what are you doing?'," says Lambert, shaking his head.

"What a day. Goodness me. Unbelievable. She was as hard as nails. A phenomenon.”

Beryl would see McNamara at hundreds of events in the years that followed but they never once discussed a duel which, seven years before the famous ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in tennis between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, actually did involve two supreme athletes at the absolute peak of their powers.

"People regularly still ask me how good Beryl was, and the best way I can put it is this," McNamara's brother, John, said. "Just imagine that Serena Williams played Roger Federer at Wimbledon. And imagine that she beat him. That's how good Beryl was."

Adapted from 'Beryl: In Search of Britain's Greatest Athlete', by Jeremy Wilson