If you think there’s roster problems I feel bad for you son, 15 teams traded but the Cowboys made none

Trade deadline came, trade deadline went. The Cowboys stood ten toes down, literally. Despite a ton of hype that was injected into the fan base when owner Jerry Jones hinted he was more than ready to give up some future draft capital to win now, Dallas didn’t take part in the most active trade deadline day in league history. In fact, not only did the Cowboys not add anyone, but they decided to move away from someone, releasing 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill. Meanwhile, 15 different teams were involved in draft-day trades.

Two sources directly involved tell me #Cowboys and #Texans discussed a potential trade involving WR Brandin Cooks until the final minutes before the NFL trade deadline expired. Draft pick compensation and the $18M guaranteed salary for Cooks in 2023 could not be resolved in time — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 1, 2022

No receiver acquired

Dallas apparently came close to acquiring Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, but he has $18 million guaranteed on his deal for 2023 and in the end they decided against pulling the trigger.

The ninth-year veteran is coming off his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season and sent out this tweet after the deadline.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Hill gone, Basham stays

Hill, a defensive tackle, was a pick attributed to former DC Rod Marinelli, but never achieved the success his draft pedigree warranted. The club tried to trade him, but found no suitors despite his low remaining base salary of around $600,000 for the year. Hill was going to be a free agent.

There had been rumblings that Dallas was also looking to trade defensive end Tarrell Basham, injured in Week 1. The five-man group of edge rushers Dallas has been rotating — Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and rookie Sam Williams may have taken a hit when Williams injured his knee late last week.

Not exactly dormant though

But fans weren’t exactly concerned with who was to leave, but rather who may have come in. Wide receiver was the focal point the entire season, though Sunday’s 42-point offensive output (and 49 total points) quieted some of the noise around needing more weapons. Other desired positions to target include cornerback where Anthony Brown has struggled and Jourdan Lewis was recently lost for the season. Depth along the offensive line would be acceptable too after recent losses of Matt Farniok and Matt Waletzko.

Still, Dallas did make a move, acquiring nose tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders last week, leading to the surplus of defensive tackles and Hill’s release.

Other team's trades

In total, 10 deals were made on Tuesday that included 15 different teams. Here’s a list of players who moved.

TE TJ Hockenson, fourth rounder, 2024 conditional fourth go from Detroit to Minnesota for a second-round pick, 2023 third

WR Chase Claypool goes from Steelers to Chicago for a second-round pick

Edge Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth rounder from Denver to Miami for Chase Edmonds, a first rounder and a 2024 fourth rounder.

RB Jeff Wilson went from San Francisco to Miami for a fifth rounder

Suspended WR Calvin Ridley was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville for a fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth.

The Jets send DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth to the Broncos for a 2024 fourth

RB Nyheim Hines is going to the Bills from the Colts in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional sixth

KC sent CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional seventh

Atlanta send DB Dean Marlowe to the Bills for a seventh-round pick

Washington sent CB William Jackson III and a 2025 seventh to Pittsburgh for a 2024 sixth

