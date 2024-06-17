‘I think his potential is huge’ – Former Everton star lauds Amadou Onana amid transfer interest

‘I think his potential is huge’ – Former Everton star lauds Amadou Onana amid transfer interest

Former Everton forward and Belgium international Kevin Mirallas believes his compatriot Amadou Onana has all the tools to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Since joining Everton from Lille in 2022, Onana has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting prospects.

The 22-year-old’s impressive performances for Everton have helped him nail down a regular spot in the Belgium national team, and he’s poised to play a key role in their European Championship campaign in Germany.

Onana was crucial to Everton’s Premier League survival last season. He was one of the first names on Sean Dyche’s team sheet, making 30 league appearances and scoring two goals.

The Belgian excels at breaking up opposition play and winning the ball back in midfield, with an impressive average of 2.4 tackles and 5.3 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

He also won 63% of his ground duels, and his intimidating frame makes him nearly unbeatable in aerial duels, which is reflected in his dominating 74% success rate.

Mirallas, who made 186 appearances for Everton and featured 60 times for Belgium, believes Onana is just on the cusp of reaching his true potential.

“Onana has done well on the whole at Everton,” Mirallas told Everton’s official website.

“It is never easy adapting to the Premier League, but he’s played a lot of games and been an important member of the squad.

“I think his potential is huge, and I think when he manages to understand better and utilise his qualities, then he can go on to be one of the best in the middle for club and country.”

Onana’s impact at Everton hasn’t gone unnoticed, and several Premier League clubs are interested in luring him away from Goodison Park this summer.

Everton are reluctant to sell Onana, who still has three years on his contract, but they could demand a sizeable fee if he continues his impressive form at the Euros.

Stats from Sofascore.com.