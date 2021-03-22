Think the Patriots overspent in NFL free agency? You shouldn't care

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom E. Curran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Curran: I don't care about Patriots 'overspending,' and neither should you originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The "Well, actualllllyyyys…" are pouring in.

After Bill Belichick spent a week signing every pass-catcher, run-stopper and edge rusher who wasn’t nailed down -- and being showered with hosannas for doing so -- people from accounts payable want to second-guess the purchases.

Bad contracts abound! The Patriots are peeing on The Patriot Way! What ever happened to "value?!?!?!"

Can I have a moment? I. Don’t. Give. A. Flock. And neither should you. Here’s why.

Patriots Talk Podcast: How Bill Belichick got his mojo back | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots have a 69-year-old head coach and an 80-year-old owner. Neither man trucks in mediocrity. The Patriots also have a fanbase, season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors who -- after 20 years of almost unstinting success -- were growing visibly distressed at the personnel rudderlessness of the past few years.

Exacerbating the situation, Robert Kraft and Belichick held the door open for the greatest quarterback in NFL history to walk out the door. He did. And then he went and rubbed his former team’s face in that decision by winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

So there’s your motive for what the Patriots did. The weapon? Cash.

Belichick said the Patriots were eating the poop sandwich in 2020 to get right with the cap. In 2021, they’d go off. He had no way of knowing that -- in his "get right" year -- a pandemic would hit, revenues would drop, the cap would shrink and the Patriots would be one of the few teams flush enough to spend, spend, spend. Serendipitous!

As for the drunken splurge? Let’s add some context to the "why" of it.

House money

Money Kraft spent to purchase the franchise in 1994

$172M

Money the Patriots have guaranteed to new signings (estimate)

$162.5M

Variation

Double

Because the Patriots have no future plan at quarterback and a suboptimal thrower at the top of the depth chart, they knew that nickel-and-diming free agent targets was bad strategy. So they made a whole bunch of offers that Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne could not refuse. And it worked.

You can argue the merits of whether a Bourne and an Agholor should have been replaced by a Golladay. I say the whole lot of available wideouts was overrated. We’ll see.

You can also count the pennies on those deals if you like. Just don’t forget the money not spent at those spots – and the money still not being spent at quarterback – while you’re counting.

Meanwhile, when the cap returns to its normal level and the new TV money starts coming in, how will those multi-year deals for Jonnu, Matt Judon and Henry look? Pretty good.

Curran and Perry rank the Patriots' top 10 additions to date

But, but, but … this is not what the Patriots dooooo!!! Even Kraft admitted it. He said to Albert Breer: "Look, we’re not going to know till the fall -- we always used to make fun of the people who won the headlines in March -- but here I believe we really improved our team."

He said to Peter King, “It’s like investing in the stock market. You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that’s what we did here. We’ll see. Nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that. But we’re not in the business to be in business. We’re in this business to win.”

He’s almost apologizing!!

No. He’s not apologizing. He’s deflecting. But he can’t say, “Look, we really butchered a bunch of opportunities to get better in the draft and almost completely ignored wideout and tight end. We can’t have a homegrown team right now that competes for a Super Bowl because we didn’t grow enough guys. So we bought a team that maybe can compete. We’ll see.”

The Patriots have been standing with the bat on their shoulder for a few years. We bitched. Now, they’re swinging. We gonna bitch about that too?

Perry: Patriots vets who could feel roster crunch after moves

Anyone who wants to get lost in the sauce of what the Patriots woulda, coulda and shoulda done differently in the opening rounds of free agency using actuarial tables to make their points needs to take a breath. Take your eyes off the paper.

These are the New England Patriots. Not the Jets, Bears or Jaguars. They have a narrow window in which to write the epilogue to the Belichick-Brady Era. They attacked it. Get out of here with your Kelley Blue Book values on wideouts and tight ends.

Watch the damn show.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft to be held on-site with limited prospects, media and fans

    The 2021 NFL draft will officially be held on-site in Cleveland, Ohio with limited prospects, media and fans in attendance.

  • Gronk: Bucs can “definitely” be better offense next year

    Rob Gronkowski‘s return for a second season with the Buccaneers became official on Monday and he’s the latest piece of the Super Bowl champs to agree to stick around for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski confirmed at a Monday press conference that he did speak to other teams while briefly dipping his toes [more]

  • Steve Keim was “shocked” when he saw Rodney Hudson would be released

    When news broke the Raiders were going to release center Rodney Hudson last week, it came as a surprise to many — including Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim. “Well like everybody, I saw the news that he was potentially going to be released, which shocked me because of the type of player that I saw [more]

  • Jamaal Williams: I wanted to stay in Green Bay, but it’s time for a new chapter

    New Lions running back Jamaal Williams has nothing but positive feelings toward his old team. Williams told reporters today that he would have liked to remain with the Packers, but when they decided to invest their resources in re-signing running back Aaron Jones and drafting running back A.J. Dillon, it was time for Williams to [more]

  • How Wes Welker's Patriots stories led Kendrick Bourne to New England

    After talking with wide receivers coach We Welker, Kendrick Bourne knew the Patriots were a good fit for him.

  • Michael Brockers: Rams got trade calls from other teams, not just the Lions

    Michael Brockers says there were other options out there besides just the Lions.

  • Ravens bringing in WR Sammy Watkins for a visit

    The Baltimore Ravens are bringing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins in for a visit, potentially helping to solidify the offense.

  • Kendrick Bourne: I believe in Cam Newton; he’s going to ball out

    Kendrick Bourne was one piece of the Patriots’ heavy activity in free agency last week, signing a three-year, $22 million deal. Speaking to the New England media for the first time on Monday, Bourne said quarterback Cam Newton called to congratulate him on the deal. “It was awesome. I told him I’ve been a fan [more]

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The future is fragmented: How streaming will change NFL viewing

    Get used to an entirely new way of watching NFL football. Better? That's for you to decide.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in Marcus Smart: Charania

    The Flower Mound native has emerged as a rumored player of interest for Atlanta.

  • Xenophobic comment directed at Illinois' Kofi Cockburn after loss in men's NCAA tournament

    Another Big Ten men's basketball player -- Illinois' Kofi Cockburn -- shared racist social media comments directed at him after Loyola Chicago loss.

  • Paige Bueckers sets Connecticut record for most points in NCAA women's tournament debut

    Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.

  • Big Ten's disastrous men's NCAA tournament continues as No. 2 Iowa gets blown out by No. 7 Oregon

    Oregon scored 56 points in the first half as Iowa couldn't stop the Ducks.

  • Robert Kraft provides bittersweet response to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory

    The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.