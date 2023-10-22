Think it’s over? Arkansas has two teams left hovering in US LBM Coaches Poll

Arkansas was supposed to bounce back Saturday after a stretch that saw them play four straight games against highly rated competition away from Fayetteville.

Instead the Razorbacks were brutalized in a 7-3 loss to lowly Mississippi State, leaving doubts about the future of the coaching staff and whether Arkansas can even reach a bowl.

It isn’t looking like it. The Hogs have two teams left among their four remaining who are either ranked or just outside the US LBM Coaches Poll that was released Monday.

Arkansas has a bye week this week but will follow with a trip to Florida on November 4. The Gators were the de facto No. 26 team in the country in the latest poll. Later, the Razorbacks close their regular season against No. 17 Missouri. Coach Sam Pittman’s team has already played No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 15 LSU. All were losses.

The top five in the poll consisted of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington, a configuration that remained unchanged from the previous week.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,586 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,522 (4) – 3 Ohio State 7-0 1,459 (2) – 4 Florida State 7-0 1,426 – 5 Washington 7-0 1,333 – 6 Oklahoma 7-0 1,283 +1 7 Texas 6-1 1,150 +1 8 Alabama 7-1 1,141 – 9 Oregon 6-1 1,089 +2 10 Penn State 6-1 1,056 -4 11 Ole Miss 6-1 931 +1 12 Oregon State 6-1 892 +1 13 Utah 6-1 866 +1 14 Notre Dame 6-2 688 +4 15 LSU 6-2 677 +4 16 Missouri 7-1 604 +4 17 UNC 6-1 574 -7 18 Louisville 6-1 451 +3 19 Air Force 7-0 374 +3 20 Tennessee 5-2 356 -5 21 Duke 5-2 350 -4 22 USC 6-2 269 -6 23 Tulane 6-1 202 +1 24 UCLA 5-2 195 +1 25 JMU 7-0 101 +1

