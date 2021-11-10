Some think OBJ is destined to land with the Saints

Several teams are in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr., enough that it will be his call as to where he goes next.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, there’s a belief that he’ll eventually join the Saints.

Other teams to watch include the Patriots, Packers, Seahawks, and Chiefs.

And, yes, the Patriots are definitely in the mix. The question becomes whether Beckham wants to play for the Patriots, to accept whatever role he gets there and whatever they will pay him.

The Packers reportedly have offered Beckham the league minimum. As one league source interpreted the offer, it’s not a genuine reflection of interest, but instead an attempt to create the impression that they tried to sign him. They have roughly $4 million in cap space. They can afford to pay more than that. It’s basically, as we see it, an offer he won’t accept.

The Seahawks aren’t out of it, either. As explained by Jake Heaps of 710 ESPN, the Seahawks continue to be in the mix, and they have the most cap space.

But Beckham wouldn’t be the No. 1 option in Seattle. In New Orleans, he would be. In New Orleans, coach Sean Payton would design plays aimed at getting him open and getting him the football. In New Orleans, Beckham will get more targets and catches than he would anywhere else.

The Saints don’t have much cap space, however. They could get creative and use incentives that would be counted against next year’s cap, and play other games aimed at getting him money, like using a signing bonus and voidable years. They also could restructure other players’ deals.

Ultimately, it’s OBJ’s decision. And his decision will be driven by his priorities. If his top priority is to once again be a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, New Orleans is the place.

