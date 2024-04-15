Think Manchester City have won the title? Think again

High fives all-round as Manchester City thrash Luton 5-1 to go top of the Premier League - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Doom and dismay after the Premier League weekend for anyone hoping for a genuine three-team title race.

Liverpool and Arsenal lost home bankers after Manchester City made light work of theirs, brushing aside Luton 5-1.

We are so used to City clicking serenely into winning-machine mode at this point in a season that a fourth-consecutive title now seems inevitable.

It is worth remembering that their lead is only two points, the title-chasing trio all have 18 left to play for and just because something has happened before it does not make it more likely to happen again.

So prepare a box of straws and your strongest clutching hand, because here are five reasons why there is still life in the title race...

Strength of remaining fixtures

The crude metric used to calculate this is usually average position of opponents. This is flawed, as it supposes the distance between each position in the table is equal when a team in fifth place, 10 points ahead of sixth, is clearly not the same as a team in ninth place ahead of the team in 10th on goal difference.

So average points is a better measure, adjusted for how many games each team has played. We have the unusual situation this year of two teams with points deductions. Everton and Nottingham Forest have won eight and four more points respectively than the Premier League table is showing, if we are purely assessing their strength as a team, so we have to adjust the numbers accordingly.

So while the picture still favours City, it is marginal. City’s opponents are earning 0.08 points per game fewer than Arsenal’s, while Liverpool’s are 0.05 points per game stronger. Too tight to call. Hope growing for title-race enjoyers! Especially when you look at where those games are being played.

City are away for four of their final six with three of those looking tricky: Brighton and “no mugs” Hove Albion, Nottingham “fighting for their lives” Forest and Tottenham “occasionally quite good” Hotspur. Fulham, admittedly, looks more straightforward.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are at home for half their games, although face a north London derby away and Manchester “honestly at this point, who knows” United at Old Trafford.

Less cheery for Liverpool who have their next three games away, including a Merseyside derby, then Spurs at home and Villa away, two teams who will likely be duking it out for a Champions League place.

Every team finishes at home as comfortable favourites. Teams who need to win at home on the final day of the season almost always do, so it is difficult to foresee much final-day drama.

Banana skins

Let us look in more detail at the aforementioned challenging City away games. Brighton, admittedly faltering a touch in recent months, held City at home last season and came from behind to do so. They turned it around from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on the same ground in 2021. Roberto De Zerbi, seemingly out of the reckoning for the Liverpool job, has a point to prove. Never underestimate the power of a slightly wronged highly competitive football manager having a point to prove.

Could Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi sabotage Pep Guardiola's effort to win a fourth consecutive title with Man City? - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Forest are strong at the City Ground. They lost there to Arsenal and Liverpool but only by a single goal and, in Liverpool’s case, with a fair amount of controversy. Enough for their assistant manager to say some very rude words to the referee in any case. They look improved under Nuno Espirito Santo and are some way short of safety, which should elevate their performances for the remaining games.

Spurs away in the penultimate game, if pessimistic about the title race, could be a dead rubber. But if City need something it will be against a team who have lost only one of their last nine league home games.

City not at their best

The “eye test” of how a team appears to be performing is both subjective and flawed. But City have certainly looked less impressive this season. Erling Haaland slightly less effective, Jack Grealish declining after a breakout season, a general reduction in zip and verve to their attacks.

Some actual stats bear this out. They finished 2022/23 on 2.34 points per game, this year they are tracking at 2.28. Their expected goal difference per game last season was +1.22, this year they are on +1.14. Arsenal are on +1.27 this season, a drastic improvement from +0.79 last season.

We should not be completely confident about this City team performing the same miracles as in previous seasons, they might be slightly worse.

Fatigue

Rodri needs a rest and has taken the unusual step of telling everyone about it. Fighting on three fronts is tiring. If City beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final while Arsenal and Liverpool go out of Europe, the latter two will be able to concentrate fully on the league.

Real Madrid hangover

What about the other scenario, Real Madrid coming to the Etihad this week and securing an entirely plausible win? It is the sort of situation which could derail a team, send them into an existential tailspin at an inopportune time.

City play Chelsea three days later in an FA Cup semi-final, potentially still reeling. Say they lose that too (stop giggling at the back), their season has gone from another potential treble to a comparatively underwhelming business-as-usual league title.

Motivation waning, two tricky away games next up, rivals revitalised. See? In the immortal words of Grace and later the Klaxons: It’s not over, not over, not over, not over yet.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.