‘I Think I’m Going To Go Raw And Naked’: Mike Tyson Talks One Of The Challenges Of Fighting Jake Paul In Texas

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul facing off for Netflix fight.

Mike Tyson is hard at work training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The former Heavyweight Champion is thirty years older than the social media star turned boxer and hasn’t spent nearly as much time in the ring in recent years, but it turns out the actual location of the fight could prove to be a big advantage for Iron Mike. That’s because the bout is scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas, which means marijuana is off the table.

Tyson is a well-known pot enthusiast. He sells his own brand of cannabis and has a podcast called Hotboxin that he openly smokes weed on. He’s also admitted to being high in the ring during previous fights, but that won’t be the case with this one. Kid Dynamite spoke to Fox News earlier this month and said he’s giving up marijuana so he can be as focused as possible and comply with the rules of the fight. Here’s a portion of his quote, per USA Today…

I don’t think I’ll be smoking for this fight, and I think I’m going to be really, really irritable and nasty. ... Normally I do. But for this particular fight, I think I’m going to go raw and naked.

Marijuana affects people in different ways, but it’s generally thought to lower motivation and tamper down aggression, as well as sometimes slow reflexes. Those are perfectly fine or even desirable side effects for a lazy Sunday afternoon, but they’re not typically ones you’d look for heading into a big fight. So, not surprisingly, there are plenty on social media who think going into the fight sober will be a big pro for Tyson and a setback for Paul.

Exactly what that means for the fight’s outcome, however, is unclear. During his prime in the late 1980s, Tyson was the most feared boxer in the world and maybe the most feared boxer in history. He won his first 19 fights by knockout and won the World Heavyweight Championship at just 20. For a few years, he was considered unbeatable, but a string of personal losses and arrests ultimately derailed his career. How much he has left in his late 50s is unclear.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is in his prime. The outspoken 27 year old has turned himself into a major draw, mostly boxing famous mixed martial arts fighters, but as he’s stacked up dominating performances and knockouts, he’s started to acquire more popularity and a more serious reputation. He's also acquired more than his share of critics who don't appreciate that he's mostly fought much older fighters. Tyson is, without question, the biggest name with the biggest resume he’s ever fought, but given the thirty year age gap, those critics have only gotten louder.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will square off inside AT&T Stadium and will be broadcast by Netflix. The co-main event will feature Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, all of whom will assumedly also not smoke out before the fight.