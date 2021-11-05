Think you know where OBJ will land? You can bet on it

With Odell Beckham Jr. poised to become available on waivers and then, after that, a potential free agent, the sports books have generated as to his next team.

PointsBet has posted its own odds. Here’s a look at them.

The Raiders are the favorite at +300, followed by the Saints and Patriots at +450. The Ravens land at +550, followed by the Bills at +700. Next are the 49ers, Packers, and Seahawks at +1200.

The Titans are at +1400, following by the Colts and Eagles at +1600. The Vikings come in at +2000, with the Rams and Panthers at +2200.

If I were a betting man, I’d take the Seahawks at 12-1. That’s one of the three teams that should be watched, we’re told, along with the 49ers and Saints.

