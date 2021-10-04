Think, Know, Believe After Week 5: College Football Daily Cavalcade

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after a huge Week 5.

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

It meant for you to get your popcorn ready because popcorn is yummy, not because it thought it would be any good against Alabama.

It’s not like you all would rather be spending the next several months arguing whether or not Notre Dame should be in the College Football Playoff

I think … Cincinnati is very, very good.

I know … it could at least hang with – if not beat – any one of 127 other college football teams this year.

I believe … it’s not Alabama or Georgia. However, this year, no one is.

I think … Miami University, Murray State, at Indiana, at Notre Dame, Temple, UCF, at Navy, at Tulane, Tulsa, at USF, SMU, at East Carolina is not anywhere near a worthy enough slate to deserve one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff, no matter what.

I know … it’s absolutely not fair to Cincinnati.

I believe … very soon, BYU is going to be the real outside-the-box team we’re going to be talking about in the College Football Playoff.

I think … it would be fine if Cincinnati got in. Whatever.

I know … it would create enough energy to at least placate the Everyone Gets A Trophy crowd that wants to see the Group of Five team get a shot.

I believe … Tim Tebow and Florida just scored again on unbeaten Cincinnati in the 2010 Sugar Bowl.

I think … the Pac-12 continues to be the most entertaining conference in college football – for the most part.

I know … 2020 was a blast for the Pac-12 – in a limited season – and this year’s big games are a must see.

I believe … 95% of America was sleeping during the first half of Arizona State-UCLA.

I think … you should never, ever, ever, ever, EVER go for two unless you absolutely have to.

I know … Arizona State changed the entire tenor of the game by converting an unnecessary two-point conversion early in the second half.

I believe … if you have the over on the 55 point total, and the team hits the mark by unnecessarily going for two … cool.

I think … that even though I’m the Never Go For 2 guy, in Arizona State’s case early in the second half against UCLA, it absolutely did the right thing. (To whiteboard this, Arizona State was up 24-23, scored a touchdown on the first drive of the second half, and it went for two and got it to go up nine. UCLA had to take several extra chances the rest of the way because of it.)

I know … if you score a touchdown to go up seven, going for two is a no-risk shot at making it a two score game.

I believe … in almost any situation, if you miss the two and remain up seven, the other team will always kick the extra point to tie it up if it scores a touchdown. Herm Edwards is the one coach who seems to get that.

I think … Georgia really might be the best team in college football.

I know … Alabama actually is beatable.

I believe … the 2021 Georgia team might be a modified version of 2019 LSU – with the Dawg D as good as that Tiger O – if we ever get to see a healthy JT Daniels and a slew of able-bodied receivers.

I think … Florida is still the third-best team in the SEC.

I know … Kentucky beat the Gators for just the second time since 1986.

I believe … the Wildcat schedule is so manageable, the Sugar Bowl is a real, live possibility.

I think … Wisconsin is suddenly bad at football now.

I know … it’s because it can’t run, and that’s what the program did as well or better than anyone for over two decades.

I believe … it doesn’t matter who wins or where else you go or went. For the fun factor, deep down, in places you do talk about at parties, EVERYONE wishes they went to Wisconsin.

Pure electricity on the Michigan sidelines pic.twitter.com/UUG9vN3ebN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

I think … I’m done trying to figure out West Virginia.

I know … I’m done trying to figure out USC.

I believe … I’m REALLY done trying to figure out Minnesota.

I think … Clemson is just mediocre this year, partly because of injuries and partly because the O line can’t get the ground game going.

I know … it still has the talent to be a whole lot better than it is.

I believe … it’s somehow still going to win the ACC Championship.

I think … Texas is about to rise up soon and start making a giant statement.

I know … Oklahoma is going to get tagged at some point.

I believe … the Big 12 is still knee deep in the College Football Playoff chase.

I think … I honestly don’t know what we’re all supposed to call the Texas and Oklahoma game.

I know … I really don’t care if it should be called the shootout, the rivalry, or Steve.

I believe … from here on, I’m going with the Red River Cocktail Party.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

