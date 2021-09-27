Think, Know, Believe After Week 4: College Football Daily Cavalcade

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after a wild and amazing Week 4.

It did its job against Bowling Green, holding it to 192 yards of total offense with just 22 on the ground. It still figured out how to lose.

And it all began with what was supposed to be a White Out at Syracuse

I think … on a grand scale, that was one of the weirdest weekends of college football I can remember.

I know … it’s no fun for the die-hards of a big team to have the day/weekend/week/season/life ruined by a big loss, but …

I believe … it’s so wonderful when fans and players of schools that haven’t had a lot of success get to enjoy a shocking win they’ll remember forever.

I think … in a whole lot of ways, it’s not really fun to be a fan of a major college football program.

I know … if you are, it’s usually more about enduring than joy. For too many, the losses are remembered far more than the big wins – which is part of the reason why college football is so intense and amazing.

I believe … you should absolutely puff that chest out Bowling Green, ULM, Oregon State, UTSA, Georgia Tech, UTEP, and NC State.

I think … 99.3% of the time it’s on the well-compensated adult coaching staff when a talented college kid isn’t getting the job done.

I know … Graham Mertz is playing like a quarterback who’s been coached up hard to never, ever, ever make the big mistake.

I believe … if you play like you can never, ever, ever make the big mistake, that leads to four interceptions in a blowout loss to Notre Dame.

I think … I know how Notre Dame fans roll.

I know … because I grew up in it.

I believe … only about 0.1% of the chirping coming out of last Saturday in Soldier Field was from someone who actually attended the school.

I think … it was the dream of some family members for me to go to Notre Dame.

I know … I had zero interest in a school that – at the time – seemed like it was all guys when I visited, which led to …

I believe … my “I’m actually fine with failing” essay might have had something to do with getting a letter that started with, “We’re not all able to reach certain goals …”

I think … that anecdote is pretty amusing

I know … I’ve told that to a few family members over the years.

I believe … they didn’t find it the least bit amusing.

I think … Notre Dame gets a bit of a bad rap. Unlike alumni and acquaintances of mine from other schools – (cough) leaders and best (COUGH) – Irish friends don’t annoy me.

I know … doing what I do, I cheer, cheer for sports information departments.

I believe … I will always have a wee bit of a rooting interest in Notre Dame because of that. When CFN first started up a bazillion years ago, Notre Dame was among the most accommodating and helpful schools to deal with.

I think … the sports information department is a massive part of a university. If the outside world only knows about your school because of a major sports program, your sports information director becomes one of the most important people to help sell and promote the place.

I know … too many universities don’t get that.

I believe … there’s a direct correlation between a good sports information department and how prospective students view potentially going there.

I think … David Letterman needs to ask questions at any and every press conference possible.

I know … way too many people don’t know who David Letterman is.

I believe … a whole generation is so sadly hyper-fried in a world gone mad that basic humor has gone bye-bye.

I think … there’s Alabama, Georgia, and 128 other college football teams this season.

I know … both teams were pushed hard in the first few weeks, and will be again.

I believe … you’re not crazy to think Georgia is the No. 1 team in college football.

I think … at the end of the day, the four best teams in college football – in some way – are probably in the SEC.

I know … there has never been a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff.

I believe … the College Football Playoff committee will end up putting in some unbeaten or one-loss team from another conference over a terrific two-loss team whose only crime was losing to two of the top SEC teams.

I think … this is the weakest Heisman race I can remember.

I know … it all comes down to who comes through the biggest on the biggest stages against the biggest teams.

I believe … Matt Corral, your table is ready.

I think … Iowa at Maryland on Friday night is a currently unappreciated gem of a game to kickoff the weekend, because …

I know … it sure as shoot isn’t going to be Virginia at Miami on Thursday night.

I believe … THIS is going to be the weekend that takes the 2021 college football season into hyperdrive.

I think … Arkansas should be the No. 1 team in the country if it beats Georgia in Athens.

I know … Ole Miss will be the No. 1 team in the country if it beats Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

I believe … Oregon might lose to Stanford in Palo Alto, Oklahoma could get tagged by Kansas State in Manhattan, and seriously, watch out for Ohio State going to Rutgers.

I think … Arizona State at UCLA is a Pac-12 After Dark game you HAVE to stay up for.

I know … no matter which way Cincinnati at Notre Dame goes, the winner will be put into the College Football Playoff by fans and the media.

I believe … there’s a 44-3 College Football Playoff semifinal against an SEC team in our near future if that happens.

I think … WKU and that offense will give Michigan State problems.

I know … Louisiana Tech will give NC State problems.

I believe … Liberty at UAB is the best game this weekend you’re not going to watch.

I think … this weekend is going to be a blast.

I know … the 2021 college football season has already been a blast.

I believe … we’re going to have a whole lot to talk about next week at this time.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

