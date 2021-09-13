Think, Know, Believe After Week 2: College Football Daily Cavalcade

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after a fantastic Week 2.

College Football Daily Cavalcade

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

“If it stinks, it stinks.” Like how Nick Saban thought about how Alabama played against Mercer, it smells bad for everybody. Does it smell bad to you? What do you want me to do? Make excuses for it?

Fortunately, it’s on Peacock which means most won’t know how close it comes to being a total disaster.

Week 2 of America’s favorite gimmick college football piece – what I think, what I know, and what I believe.

I think … Notre Dame being ranked in the top ten is ridiculous considering the way it played against Toledo and a Florida State team that just lost to Jacksonville State from the FCS world.

I know … 2-0 is 2-0 is 2-0. Any landing you can walk away from is a good one.

I believe … those who voted in the latest polls don’t have a Peacock subscription.

I think … Jacksonville State is in Alabama.

I know … I’ve made that mistake before because, you know, it’s called Jacksonville – and I’ll make it again.

I believe … Florida State should’ve never let it come down to one last play to gack that away.

I think … Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead coached a whale of a game.

I know … he’s going to be a fantastic head coach once he gets his next chance.

I believe … I could never pull off the beard.

I think … Iowa State is a whole lot better than it showed against Iowa.

I know … Iowa State didn’t show anything against Northern Iowa, either.

I believe … until Iowa State bounces back – which it totally will – there’s no reason it should be ranked 14th in both polls.

I think … the Pac-12 is asleep at the wheel, and it’ll be ticked if the Big 12 expands west and starts grabbing Mountain West teams.

I know … San Diego State is a terrific fit for the Big 12 – and better for the Pac-12.

I believe … Colorado State wouldn’t be bad, but losing to an FCS team and then Vanderbilt doesn’t help the optics.

I think … Lane Kiffin is a fantastic football coach.

I know … he doesn’t get his due because he’s too Lane Kiffin.

I believe … USC doesn’t lose to Stanford on Saturday night if Lane Kiffin is the head coach.

I think … the Dr. Pepper Fansville ads are more entertaining than anything you’re paying for on a streaming service.

I know … one version totally ripped off the daily Coastal vs. State college choice debates in my house.

I believe … the San Diego State win over Arizona didn’t solidify the kid’s college choice between the two, but apparently it’s a sign of some sort.

I think … the Baker Mayfield Progressive ads gossiping with the neighbor ladies strike entirely too close to home.

I know … he should’ve planted a flag in the middle of Arrowhead had the Browns pulled off the win.

I believe … Baker’s flag-planting in Columbus in 2017 was nothing. Now this is savage.

Someone left a rubber duck in the middle of the Ohio State logo pic.twitter.com/gdm7FbcDTJ — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 11, 2021

I think … I’ve carefully structured my world to avoid the horrific nightmare of country music at all costs.

I know … sugary carbs were fired about a year ago.

I believe … I’m going to break something tasteful if I can’t get that (bleep)ing Applebee’s Oreo shake song out of my head for at least ten peaceful minutes.

I think … all of the craziness in college football over the first two weeks is totally necessary considering how chalky this sport gets.

I know … a whole lot of curveballs are coming, and then …

I believe … it’s still going to be Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

I think … Week 1 was fun because it was Week 1.

I know … Week 2 was a blast with a slew of intriguing games and several close calls and upsets.

I believe … Week 3 is a slate full of suck other than Alabama vs. Florida.

Week 2 Roundup: What It All Means

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 2 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 3 opening lines projection

I think … people love to hammer on Nick Saban because he’s never happy despite being on an all-time great run.

I know … I’m not questioning his methods – the guy is doing something right.

I believe … even if it’s Mercer vs. the Tide, if someone is giving you an investment opportunity that includes a 53-0 lead walking into the stadium, you gladly accept the offer.

I think … Texas is probably better than it looked against Arkansas.

I know … Texas A&M is much better than it looked against Colorado.

I believe … TCU is about to surprise everyone and become this year’s it team in the Big 12.

I think … Texas doesn’t HAVE to go to the SEC.

I know … Texas would be a far, far better fit in every way possible with the Big Ten or Pac-12.

I believe … that was Arkansas, son, not Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, or Texas A&M from the SEC West.

I think … after last year, there’s no taking for granted that we just got another full slate of college football games on Saturday, and …

I know … Week 1 of the NFL was fantastic, so …

I believe … all is right with the world.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

